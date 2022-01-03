Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.54 Million

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post $209.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.98 million and the lowest is $208.45 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $616.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $617.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 42.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.