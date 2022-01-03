Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce sales of $3.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. 141,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,174. The company has a market cap of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

