Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.37). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,828. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 304,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

