Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,644. The stock has a market cap of $873.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

