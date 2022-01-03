Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of KOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,940. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

