Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $59.96 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.87 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $396.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.52 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 256,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,860. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

