Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce $104.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $386.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,892. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

