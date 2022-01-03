Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 176,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,706. The stock has a market cap of $150.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $303,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

