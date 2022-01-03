Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) to Strong Sell

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of CCB stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $49.81. 23,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $54.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

