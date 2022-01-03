Zacks Investment Research Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.