Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

RMBS opened at $29.39 on Friday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rambus by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

