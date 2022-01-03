Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of ThinkTilt, Chartio, Halp and Mindville is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term.”

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Atlassian stock opened at $381.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

