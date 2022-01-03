Zelwin 24-Hour Volume Tops $403,996.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00004216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $141.28 million and approximately $403,996.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

