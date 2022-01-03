ZENZO Price Down 23.8% This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $393,537.31 and approximately $432.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00238517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003661 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.29 or 0.00518403 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00087477 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

