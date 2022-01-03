Zero Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $10,541.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00323282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00137115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00089296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,903,927 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.