Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ZIXI remained flat at $$8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ZIX by 4,106.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

