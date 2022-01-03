Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $244.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.