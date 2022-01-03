ZUM TOKEN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $459.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $743,798.62 and $459.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00495754 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,808,474,162 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,474,162 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.