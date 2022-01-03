Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) vs. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Critical Survey

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zurn Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Zurn Water Solutions pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Water Solutions and Illinois Tool Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Illinois Tool Works 2 9 4 0 2.13

Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus target price of $234.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87% Illinois Tool Works 19.14% 78.53% 16.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Illinois Tool Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.14 $48.50 million $1.80 20.22 Illinois Tool Works $12.57 billion 6.16 $2.11 billion $8.60 28.70

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Zurn Water Solutions. Zurn Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illinois Tool Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Zurn Water Solutions on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment manufactures equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials, structures, gases and fluids. The Food Equipment segment supplies commercial food equipment and provides related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment provides adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, janitorial and hygiene products, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment furnishes arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a wide array of industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment makes construction fastening systems and truss products. The Specialty Products segment manufacturing beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipmen

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.