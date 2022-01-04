-$0.03 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in OrganiGram by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 235,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,540,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $520.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.16.

About OrganiGram

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.