$0.05 EPS Expected for Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on THRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thorne Healthtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of THRN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,657. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $1,946,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

