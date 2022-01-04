-$0.11 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $113.29 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

