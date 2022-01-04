-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE:ACB opened at $5.75 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

