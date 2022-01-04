$0.54 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

NYSE OPBK opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

