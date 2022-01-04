$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

ABMD opened at $366.29 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.25.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

