$0.77 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

