$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 482,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 79.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.