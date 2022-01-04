$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $987.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,620. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

