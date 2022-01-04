$1.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report $1.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $1.18 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

