$1.78 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.74. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,119. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

