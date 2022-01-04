1,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

