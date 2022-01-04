$106.39 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $106.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the highest is $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $408.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.70 million to $409.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $446.20 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $451.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

EGP stock opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

