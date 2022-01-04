$118.51 Million in Sales Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will report sales of $118.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.39 million to $118.63 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $389.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.64 million to $414.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRIN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIN stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

