$140.82 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post sales of $140.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $553.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

