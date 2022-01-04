$140.82 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post sales of $140.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $553.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.