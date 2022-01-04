1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $107,850.22 and $368,849.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

