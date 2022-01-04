1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Update

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FISB opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.
About 1st Capital Bancorp
