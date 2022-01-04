1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.22

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

