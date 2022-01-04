$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of WDC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

