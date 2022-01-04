$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

