2,245 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 303.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.