$239.66 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce sales of $239.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.90 million. Zscaler posted sales of $157.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $301.83 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.11 and its 200-day moving average is $279.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,267 shares of company stock valued at $32,946,892 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

