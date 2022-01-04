25,000 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

