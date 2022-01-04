3,000 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 50.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

