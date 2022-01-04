314,198 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,595,000. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,960 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,332 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

