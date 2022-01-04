$328.40 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $352.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

HMN stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

