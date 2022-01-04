$334.91 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post sales of $334.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

MGY stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

