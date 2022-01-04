$397.96 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report sales of $397.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.77 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 173,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,983. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

