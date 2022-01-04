4,776 Shares in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $135,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

