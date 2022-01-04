$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce sales of $49.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.19 million. Ooma reported sales of $44.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $191.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $209.18 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $212.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

