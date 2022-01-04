$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.10 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

International Paper stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.